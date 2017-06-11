Homeless Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle

MADISON, Tenn. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Officials identified the pedestrian as 45-year-old Freddie Ivey II, who was homeless.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near Gallatin Pike in Madison.

Reports stated Ivey was with another pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old J.D. Cox.

They were in the roadway, not in a crosswalk, when they were hit by a 2013 Kia Optima, which was driven by 45-year-old Tracey Murphy.

Murphy told officials she did not see the men before the crash. According to reports, the area was extremely dark with no street lights.

Ivey passed away at the scene. Authorities said Cox was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Cox was interviewed, but he was unable to give additional details to police.

Officials said there was no sign of impairment from Murphy. The investigation remained ongoing.