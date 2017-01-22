Homicide Under Investigation In Ashland City

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Authorities in Cheatham County have been investigating a homicide.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the homicide happened Saturday in the 1000 block of Golf Course Lane in Ashland City.

Details on the incident had not yet been released. Officials said the victim had not been identified.

Forensic scientists and the TBI Violent Crimes Response Team worked at the scene Saturday night.

The investigation remained ongoing.