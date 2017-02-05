House Fire Rekindles, Destroys Mt. Juliet Home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.

According to the Mount Juliet fire chief, crews first responded to the home on Belinda Parkway around 4 p.m. Friday.

No one was hurt, and the fire chief said the fire wasn't suspicious.

After firefighters put out the flames, they said the house had a lot of damage, but was salvageable.

Then around 6 a.m. Saturday, they got another call to the same house. Reports stated joggers noticed the fire had apparently rekindled.

The woman who lived there said she got a phone call from the fire department while she was driving back to the house Saturday morning.

“They said it was gone. All of it was gone,” said the resident, Patricia Losh. “I thought I had a chance of salvaging something, but now there's nothing.”

Losh said the house belonged to her mother. The Red Cross has been helping her out with a place to stay.

In the meantime, the fire department has been investigating to find out how the fire rekindled.