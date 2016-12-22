House Fire Shuts Down Part Of Battery Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.

Authorities said a home was on fire in the 900 block of Battery Lane.

The fire happened early Thursday morning, shutting down Battery Lane from Soper Avenue to Dustin Lane.

Two people were inside the home. One man said he woke up to flames in his face.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precaution.

Multiple pets were inside the home, including ten dogs, a cat, and three birds.

Authorities confirmed the cat, a dog, and two birds died. Three dogs were still missing.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but authorities said they found candles and a space heater in the area where it appeared the fire started.

Those who lived there were receiving help from the American Red Cross. Further details had not been released.