Hundreds Participate In Music City Kids Triathlon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of kids woke up early to compete in the Music City Kids Triathlon.

Participants of all ages ran, swam, and rode their bikes at Centennial Park and Centennial Sportsplex on Saturday morning.

The kids have been training hard for the last eight weeks to get ready.

About 30 of the participants were low income, inner city kids and refugees from all over the world participating in their first triathlon.

Organizers said the event was about encouraging kids to stay active.

“It’s all about creating a healthy lifestyle,” said Jennifer Gentry, race director. “Our team and this event is about reinforcing a healthy lifestyle is fun, and we need to do it all the time.”

This was the second year for the event. "USA Triathlon" donated equipment and shoes to the kids.