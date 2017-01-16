Hunter Hayes, Cam Play Bluebird Cafe For Alive Hospice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some of the biggest names in Country Music and the writers behind some of Country Music’s biggest songs have been gathering at the Bluebird this month for the 24th annual Alive At The Bluebird concert series benefiting Alive Hospice.

Those big names included Hunter Hayes and Cam on Saturday night.

“We’re a 41-year-old hospice organization that really is dedicated to healing when a cure is no longer an option for families at the end of life,” Anna Gene O’Neal, president and CEO of Alive Hospice, said.

Alive At The Bluebird started 24 years ago because a Bluebird Cafe employee’s loved one received care from Alive Hospice, and the Bluebird wanted to do something to give back to the non-profit organization.

“We depend on about $2 million a year from our community in order to be able to support the mission aspects of who we are,” O’Neal explained.

The original idea was a single benefit show, but Bluebird Cafe founder Amy Kurland had the idea to make it a concert series, spanning through the entire month of January.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to be able to share awareness of end of life space, and in addition to that, it also raises a lot of money for us,” O’Neal said.

Alive Hospice worked with the Bluebird Cafe to plan 35 shows this year, and for the 15th show, Alive Hospice brought in Country Music singer/songwriters Cam and Hunter Hayes.

“Their spirit is just beautiful,” Hayes said of Alive Hospice.

Hayes played the Bluebird for two nights for Alive Hospice in 2015. “It was one of the biggest blessings I’ve ever had. Anytime you get to play at the Bluebird is a treat, but especially for something like this,” he said.

For Cam, it was her first time participating in the concert series.

“It’s an institution, and I’m the newcomer,” Cam said. “It’s actually my first time playing at the Bluebird ever, so it’s really special.”

In all, 150 songwriters have been taking part in this year’s concert series to benefit an organization that gives people dignity and comfort at the end of their lives.

“I think that’s one of the beauties about songwriters in particular is that they’re really in touch with their person and their life, and that’s where the art from their songs comes from, and so they understand life at a little bit different and intimate level,” O’Neal explained.

The hope has not only been to raise money and allow people to experience performances and stories from Nashville’s best songwriters, but also to raise awareness of a part of life that everyone will experience.

“Our founders are the ones that said, death is an incredibly meaningful part of life, and how do we make it special and something that we frankly embrace and treat beautifully as opposed to kind of ignore and push it over in the corner and make it dark, and so we really bring it to life,” O’Neal said.

The concert series has been scheduled to continue through February 4, including a performance from Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Don Schlitz on Wednesday, January 18 at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices have varied by night, but the full schedule and prices for tickets can be found on Bluebird Cafe's website by clicking here.

To find more information and learn about Alive Hospice and the work they’re doing in Middle Tennessee, you can visit their website by clicking here or call them at 615-327-1085.