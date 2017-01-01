Identity Of Bomb Threat Caller Sought

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Detectives in Mt. Juliet have been working to identify the person who called in a bomb threat to a local store.

The incident happened around 10:58 a.m. Sunday at Gander Mountain located at 66 Belinda Parkway.

Reports stated someone called the store threatening to do harm with explosives.

Officials were notified by store management, and emergency crews responded to secure the scene and evacuate the area.

The store was evacuated, and the parking lot was secured.

Explosive detection canines from the Lebanon Police Department assisted to ensure the safety of the property.

The store was deemed safe around 12:25 p.m.

Authorities said they’re working to learn the identity of the caller.

Anyone with information has been urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.