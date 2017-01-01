Identity Of Bomb Threat Caller Sought

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 33°
LO: 25°
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Detectives in Mt. Juliet have been working to identify the person who called in a bomb threat to a local store.
The incident happened around 10:58 a.m. Sunday at Gander Mountain located at 66 Belinda Parkway.
Reports stated someone called the store threatening to do harm with explosives.
Officials were notified by store management, and emergency crews responded to secure the scene and evacuate the area.
The store was evacuated, and the parking lot was secured.
Explosive detection canines from the Lebanon Police Department assisted to ensure the safety of the property.
The store was deemed safe around 12:25 p.m.
Authorities said they’re working to learn the identity of the caller.
Anyone with information has been urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.
The mother of a 29-year-old man who was hit and killed while walking to a corner store in Cookeville last year is outraged over the district…
The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.
An 80-year-old Madison home with ties to the King of Rock could soon be torn down and replaced with a car wash.
Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.