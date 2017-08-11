Suspect Arrested In Antioch Bank Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Antioch. 

The crime happened at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at Fifth Third Bank in the 1300 block of Bell Road. Police said Friday morning that the suspect, 61-year-old John Allender, was arrested in Murfreesboro.  

The suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the bank. 

Police said he gave the teller an envelope that had his money demand written on it.

The teller complied, and according to authorities, the robber fled the bank with cash. They added no weapon was seen. 

