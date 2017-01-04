Information Sought In Kellogg Street Shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for answers after a man was injured in an alleged shooting.

Authorities in Clarksville said a 32-year-old male victim claimed he was walking across Kellogg Street when he heard several gunshots and was hit by bullets.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Homes area.

Officials were notified after the man went to Tennova Hospital’s emergency room.

The victim had three bullet wounds. His condition was not released.

He told authorities he was taken to the hospital by an unknown man. So far, no witnesses have been found in the shooting.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Brittany Matos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (931-645-8477).