Information Sought In Kellogg Street Shooting

Clear
HI: 32°
LO: 25°
HI: 27°
LO: 19°
HI: 29°
LO: 16°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for answers after a man was injured in an alleged shooting.
Authorities in Clarksville said a 32-year-old male victim claimed he was walking across Kellogg Street when he heard several gunshots and was hit by bullets.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Homes area.
Officials were notified after the man went to Tennova Hospital’s emergency room.
The victim had three bullet wounds. His condition was not released.
He told authorities he was taken to the hospital by an unknown man. So far, no witnesses have been found in the shooting.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Brittany Matos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (931-645-8477).
A burglary suspect crashed into a Nashville home, seriously injuring someone inside.
Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east…
When a cow gets lost in a field, typically no one notices, but when a calf got lost on Highway 79 in Henry County, the nation collectively watched.
The Metro Council is calling for immediate changes at Autumn Hills. NewsChannel 5 Investigates first began exposing problems at the…
Clients have been left high and dry after their attorney was suspended four months ago.
A crash involving an overturned trash truck slowed east and westbound traffic on Interstate 40.
It's a name that's historic to some, and offensive to others, and efforts to change the name are opening some old wounds. …
A judge has found probable cause to charge a woman in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Nashville.
Metro Councilman Anthony Davis has requested the city's Board of Zoning Appeals defer a vote that will decide the future of a historic…