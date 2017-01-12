Inmate Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Cloudy
PULASKI, Tenn. - An inmate in Giles County has been charged in connection to an ongoing murder-for-hire plot.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they charged 49-year-old David Ray Taylor while he’s in the custody of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.
TBI officials began investigating Taylor on Tuesday. They discovered information that Taylor had tried to hire someone to kill a citizen in Giles County.
Taylor was charged on Wednesday with one count of solicitation to commit first degree murder.
He remained in custody at the Giles County Jail.
