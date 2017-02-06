Large Crowd Greets Kurdish Family At Airport

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Kurdish family, initially denied entry into the U.S. due to President Donald Trump's travel ban, had a large crowd waiting to welcome them at Nashville International Airport.
More than 100 people showed up Sunday with signs and flowers, gifts to welcome the family to Music City.
Fuad Suleman, a former interpreter for the U.S. government, and his family were stopped last weekend from traveling to the U.S. while on their way from Iraq to Nashville.
President Trump's executive order was signed while they were en route to Nashville.
Despite being granted a special immigrant visa by the government and undergoing two years of background checks, interviews, biometrics, and screenings, the family was stopped in Cairo and deported to Iraq.
Welcoming our newest Nashvillians, Fuad Suleman and family w/ @repjimcooper @conniebritton @tnimmigrant at @Fly_Nashville pic.twitter.com/E3gBF6EAx4— Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 6, 2017
Congressman Jim Cooper, Mayor Megan Barry, and actress Connie Britton were in the crowd that greeted the family Sunday night.
