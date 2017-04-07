Last Beam Placed On Bridgestone Headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One of the newest editions to the Nashville skyline has become one step closer to completion.

The brand new Bridgestone headquarters topped out Friday on 4th Avenue and Demonbreun.

Bridgestone executives and city leaders celebrated the milestone of the last beam being placed on the top of the structure.

The groundbreaking took place in January 2015. When the building has been completed, the company has planned to transfer employees from three different divisions, including ones from other states, to downtown Nashville, meaning more than 1,700 jobs would be moved to Music City.

City leaders were excited to win this deal as they were competing with other cities to become the new home of the headquarters. The move was a $200 million investment.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc., Mayor Barry, and city leaders gathered for a luncheon celebration on Friday, and the company was expected to announce the name of the new headquarters.