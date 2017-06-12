Last Day Of CMA Fest Hits Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The schedule was packed with stars for the fourth and final day of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to pack the streets for concerts Sunday.

The final day got underway again at 10 a.m. at the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage with Parmalee.

Concerts were set for 8 p.m. through midnight Sunday at Nissan Stadium, featuring Tracy Lawrence, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley.

Sunday afternoon, officials said they had treated 215 people for heat-related illnesses at CMA Fest so far that day. Two people were taken to the hospital. Further details were unknown.

They added they treated both CMA Fest goers and Predators fans downtown for watch parties.

City officials have estimated 80,000 people will pack nearly a dozen stages throughout downtown each day through Sunday.

The 2017 CMA Music Festival features 11 stages where more than 350 artists and more than 1,100 musicians will perform.

If you're looking for ways to stay cool, you can head over to the Music City Center for XFINITY Fan Fair X.

Reporter Jesse Knutson spoke with the Brothers Osborne, set to play Nissan Stadium Sunday, who said the event is great for both fans and artists, alike.

"The cool thing about things like this, award shows and CMA Fest, is we're all in town at the same time, so we all actually get to see each other," John Osborne said. "Otherwise, we're all out on the road, we're always working, so, we're excited to not only get out there and play the stadium, but to see some of our favorite acts."

For more information on CMA Fest, click here.