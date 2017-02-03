Lelan Had Cute Visitors For Groundhog Day

6:39 PM, Feb 2, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - On this Groundhog Day, two groundhogs gave us two different predictions.

The famous Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania saw his shadow on Thursday, meaning six more weeks of winter.

However, Chattanooga Chuck right here in Tennessee did not see his shadow, meaning an early spring.

As Lelan Statom tells us, it could go either way this year, so you just need to "pick your rodent."

