Lelan Had Cute Visitors For Groundhog Day

Lelan Statom let's us know what Punxsutawney Phil says about the seasons. Early spring or six more weeks of winter?
Lelan Statom let's us know what Chattanooga Chuck says about the seasons. Early spring or six more weeks of winter?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - On this Groundhog Day, two groundhogs gave us two different predictions.
The famous Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania saw his shadow on Thursday, meaning six more weeks of winter.
However, Chattanooga Chuck right here in Tennessee did not see his shadow, meaning an early spring.
As Lelan Statom tells us, it could go either way this year, so you just need to "pick your rodent."
