Low Mudslide, Landslide Risk After Wildfire

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 53°
LO: 30°
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 68°
LO: 52°
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
The U.S. Geological Survey said it would take four-tenths of an inch of rain in 15 minutes to cause landslides or mudslides in the burned area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. That rate of rain happens there every two to five years.
The research said the most vulnerable areas are within the park, and the Gatlinburg businesses and homes bordering the park were considerably less likely to be affected by a landslide or mudslide.
The USGS Landslide Hazards Program study was the first ever hazard assessment of an Eastern wildfire.
On November 28, gale-force winds spread wildfires to the Gatlinburg area, killing 14 people and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.
A Rutherford County Sheriff's major who lied about his citizenship has been suspended.
The death of a missing 23-year-old in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide.
The body of a missing 27-year-old woman was found in a dumpster near the area where she allegedly went missing.
Cougars, also known as Mountain Lions or Pumas, are native to Tennessee, but there were no sightings of cougars from the early 1900's until…
Gallatin Police officials have asked for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Dolly Parton's My People Fund served nearly 900 Sevier County families in its first distribution period.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.