Low Mudslide, Landslide Risk After Wildfire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it would take four-tenths of an inch of rain in 15 minutes to cause landslides or mudslides in the burned area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. That rate of rain happens there every two to five years.

The research said the most vulnerable areas are within the park, and the Gatlinburg businesses and homes bordering the park were considerably less likely to be affected by a landslide or mudslide.

The USGS Landslide Hazards Program study was the first ever hazard assessment of an Eastern wildfire.

On November 28, gale-force winds spread wildfires to the Gatlinburg area, killing 14 people and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.