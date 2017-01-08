Man Arrested After Admitting To Child Rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken to jail after police said he admitted to raping a child in Nashville.

According to court records, Juan Taperia-Perez was arrested after a call from a mother about her child being touched inappropriately.

A sex crimes officer questioned Perez who told police he had video of the incident.

That's when he gave consent for them to search his phone. Video evidence was found of the illegal act.

He has been charged with rape of a child.