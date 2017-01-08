Man Arrested After Admitting To Child Rape

Clear
HI: 29°
LO: 22°
HI: 42°
LO: 19°
HI: 58°
LO: 39°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken to jail after police said he admitted to raping a child in Nashville.
According to court records, Juan Taperia-Perez was arrested after a call from a mother about her child being touched inappropriately.
A sex crimes officer questioned Perez who told police he had video of the incident.
That's when he gave consent for them to search his phone. Video evidence was found of the illegal act.
He has been charged with rape of a child.
It took more than three hours for crews to put out a fire at the home of a Robertson County paramedic.
The mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hit close to home for one Clarksville man.
A benefit show was held for the Summers brothers, victims of the Gatlinburg fires last November.
A man has been recovering after a stabbing at an apartment complex.
Months after a smash and grab break-in at a Brentwood gun shop, one of those guns has now been found and three men have been placed behind bars.
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Mt. Juliet that caused significant damage.
Two separate fires broke out in the early morning hours within just 30 minutes of each other in East Nashville on the same street.
Saturday was the first day for Manna Cafe Ministries' emergency warming center at New Providence United Methodist Church on Fort Campbell…