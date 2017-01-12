Man Arrested In 2016 La Parranda Shooting Death

Current
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A man wanted in a murder at La Parranda night club has been taken into custody in Mississippi.
Officials said 30-year-old Marviquari Randle, a one-time security guard at the night club, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.
He had been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jorge Lizanna.
Lizanna was shot and killed outside the La Parranda night club on Antioch Pike on January 1, 2016.
Reports stated Lizanna’s friend, identified as 25-year-old Jesus Reyes-Pablo, got out of Lizanna’s car, firing shots into the air.
That’s when security guards at the club, including Randle, opened fire. Randle was believed to be culpable in Lizanna’s death.
La Parranda was raided and padlocked as a public nuisance by the Metro Nashville Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office on May 7, 2016.
