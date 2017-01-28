Man Arrested In Ashland City Murder

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - A Chapmansboro man has been arrested in the murder of the man he worked for.

Officials said 60-year-old John Neuenschwander was found dead in his home by an acquaintance in the 100 block of Golf Course Lane in Ashland City on January 21.

Authorities with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked on the case and developed information that led them to 43-year-old Daniel Scott Stepputat as the one allegedly responsible For Neuenschwander’s death.

Stepputat was arrested Friday night by TBI Special Agents. He has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of theft over $2,500.

Officials confirmed Stepputat was booked into the Cheatham County Jail where he was being held without bond.