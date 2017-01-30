Man Arrested In Cumberland County Murder

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - A Cookeville man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of 41-year-old Donna Roam.

Roam’s body was found on a logging road off Deck Road in western Cumberland County.

Through the investigation, information led officials to 57-year-old Bobby Dale Haney, of Cookeville, as the suspect.

The Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Friday that charged Haney with one count of first degree murder. He was arrested during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Haney was lodged in the Jackson County Jail where he was being held without bond.