Man Arrested In Goodlettsville Church Burglary

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - After months on the run, a man accused of stealing from a Goodlettsville church has finally been placed behind bars.

Police said that back in September the Connell Methodist Church helped a man who needed some financial assistance.

An employee took a laptop out of a safe to take down his personal information, then wrote Jason Napper a check for $325.

In October, the church called Goodlettsville police saying it had been burglarized.

Someone had shattered a window and broken the door to the closet where the laptop and safe were hidden.

The safe was open, the laptop was gone, and the the cash box was on the floor.

A home depot credit card from inside the safe was also missing.

Police found fraudulent charges on the card from the same day as the break-in.

Surveillance video from Home Depot showed Napper buying an expensive drill and another item. Police said he then pawned the drill in Old Hickory.

Napper was booked into jail on three different charges, including burglary and forgery.