Man Arrested In Goodlettsville Church Burglary

Clear
HI: 41°
LO: 33°
HI: 48°
LO: 32°
HI: 55°
LO: 39°
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - After months on the run, a man accused of stealing from a Goodlettsville church has finally been placed behind bars.
Police said that back in September the Connell Methodist Church helped a man who needed some financial assistance.
An employee took a laptop out of a safe to take down his personal information, then wrote Jason Napper a check for $325.
In October, the church called Goodlettsville police saying it had been burglarized.
Someone had shattered a window and broken the door to the closet where the laptop and safe were hidden.
The safe was open, the laptop was gone, and the the cash box was on the floor.
A home depot credit card from inside the safe was also missing.
Police found fraudulent charges on the card from the same day as the break-in.
Surveillance video from Home Depot showed Napper buying an expensive drill and another item. Police said he then pawned the drill in Old Hickory.
Napper was booked into jail on three different charges, including burglary and forgery.
The recently signed executive action to temporarily ban immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days has sparked…
Police confirmed one person has been killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in Madison.
Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced…
A Chapmansboro man has been arrested in the murder of the man he worked for.
A celebration of life service honored a mother and father who died in the wildfires in Gatlinburg late in 2016.
Joel Bigelow first noticed dozens of children moving in and out of motel rooms more than one year ago. He saw them as he'd come and go from…
Emergency crews have closed Murfreesboro Pike near Harding Place in Nashville due to a crash that was possibly a result of street racing.
Police said high speeds and overcorrecting appeared to be contributing factors in a crash where a car hit a building causing a fire.
After a dangerous chase and help from the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter, two alleged car thieves have been placed behind bars.