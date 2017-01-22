Man Arrested In Lebanon Vehicle Burglaries

LEBANON, Tenn. - After investigating information in a recent string of vehicle burglaries in Lebanon, police identified a suspect who has now been taken into custody.

Officials said 27-year-old Randall H. Randolph was pulled over in a traffic stop in the Rivergate Mall area on Saturday evening.

Recent incidents included the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card from Kroger in Lebanon, as well as a vehicle burglary that happened at Whiskey River Bar and Grill.

Randolph was taken into custody and interviewed. He has been charged with two counts of vehicle burglary.

Further indictments will be sought in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Authorities said it’s believed Randolph was responsible for most of the recent vehicle burglaries; however, further information has been requested by the Lebanon Police Department.

Anyone with information on this crime or other unrelated cases in which Randolph is not believed to be responsible for has been asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.