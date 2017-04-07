Man Charged After Firing Gunshots In Air

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in Hendersonville after allegedly firing gunshots in the air.

Officials said they responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Vulco Drive.

According to reports, there was a complaint of possible shots fired at that location.

Authorities said they determined 53-year-old James A. Lamb, Jr. had reportedly fired gunshots in the air, which they said placed his neighbors in fear for their lives.

Lamb was charged with one count of reckless endangerment. He’s been scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on May 10.

Reports stated Lamb was released on a $2,500 bond.