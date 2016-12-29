Man Indicted, Sought In Girlfriend's Murder

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man has been indicted in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.
The incident happened the night of July 3 inside the couple’s home on Mona Drive.
Officials confirmed on Thursday they had indicted 25-year-old Dillard J. Faulkner in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shanequa Murray.
Authorities said Faulkner had been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder; however, officials confirmed efforts to find him had been unsuccessful.
Reports stated Faulkner called 911 saying Murray was injured on the night of July 3.
Murray was taken by ambulance to Summit Medical Center where she passed away.
According to Faulkner’s claim to detectives, Murray’s wound was self-inflicted. A follow-up investigation showed otherwise.
Anyone with information on Faulkner’s whereabouts has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
