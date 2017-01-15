Man Shot In Legs On Ewing Drive

Mostly cloudy
A man was shot in the early morning hours while allegedly waiting for his food order near a local chicken restaurant.
The incident happened around 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ewing Drive.
Police said they arrived at the scene to find the victim had already left. He had been taken by a citizen to Skyline Medical Center.
The victim told authorities he had been in the parking lot, awaiting his order at Prince’s Hot Chicken, when he bumped into another man.
That man allegedly opened fire, hitting the victim once in each leg.
There was no description of the suspect, and no witnesses were found at the scene.
The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to call police.
