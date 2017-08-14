Man Shot Near Rosa Parks Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in his vehicle.

Reports stated the shooting happened Saturday night. Police said the victim, identified as 27-year-old Wayne S. Buchanan, got out of a car covered in blood and ran across the street to an officer who was at Kroger at Monroe Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Authorities said his injuries were reported to be non-life threatening. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. While there, he told officials a vehicle pulled up by his, and someone started shooting. He did not give a description of the vehicle or the shooter.

Officials said Buchanan added he does not want to help in prosecuting the shooter.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots. A silver car at the scene was riddled with bullet holes.

Shooting update: I was filming a vigil when I heard gunfire erupt in Germantown. Take a listen. I counted 17-18 shots fired. Updates on @NC5 pic.twitter.com/QO7eo4AIzH — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) August 13, 2017

The investigation remained ongoing.