Man Sought, Took Wallet From Woman's Purse

Partly cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 60°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police said a man was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse.
Officials with the Franklin Police Department said the incident happened around noon on Tuesday at the downtown Franklin Puckett’s.
Authorities said the man slipped the wallet from an employee’s purse and went to the restroom. That’s when he allegedly took $150 in cash out before throwing the wallet away in the trash.
Police said he was with a woman with short, light purple or white hair.
Anyone with information on this crime has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
Inauguration Day begins early for the Trump and Pence families as they attend a morning worship service near the White House.
A crash closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Cheatham County.
A Missouri family is desperately searching for their service dog after he went missing in the Murfreesboro area.
Rogue Drones have become a problem in Murfreesboro by crashing into homes and even being used to commit crimes.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot twice as he was pulling up to a home in Antioch. His family was also in the car at the time.
The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
Officials confirmed they arrested a man in Hendersonville for statutory rape by an authority figure.
The cost of upgrading to a lifetime handgun carry permit in Tennessee is dropping by $300.
Tennessee's preliminary unemployment rate for December rose slightly to 4.9 percent compared with November.