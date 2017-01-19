Man Sought, Took Wallet From Woman's Purse

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police said a man was caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse.

Officials with the Franklin Police Department said the incident happened around noon on Tuesday at the downtown Franklin Puckett’s.

Authorities said the man slipped the wallet from an employee’s purse and went to the restroom. That’s when he allegedly took $150 in cash out before throwing the wallet away in the trash.

Police said he was with a woman with short, light purple or white hair.

Anyone with information on this crime has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.