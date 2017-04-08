Man Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 21-Year-Old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Detectives said they’re searching for a 46-year-old who has been charged with criminal homicide.

An arrest warrant was sworn out against 46-year-old Tyrone Dunlap, charging him with criminal homicide following the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Robert Westmoreland IV.

According to reports, Westmoreland went with his aunt to her boyfriend’s apartment in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue. Her boyfriend was identified as Dunlap.

When they arrived at the apartment just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dunlap began arguing with them.

Police said Westmoreland and Dunlap then went outside and the argument continued. That’s when Westmoreland shoved Dunlap, according to witnesses, and Dunlap then allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot Westmoreland.

Authorities said Westmoreland died at the scene.

Reports stated Dunlap was convicted of second degree murder in 1988, and he also has convictions for felon in possession of a weapon and drug possession.

Officials said they’re considering Dunlap to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.