McCall Street Home Destroyed In Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A family was forced out of their home after it caught on fire during the late night hours.

Right before midnight on Friday night, fire crews were called to McCall Street just off Nolensville Pike in South Nashville.

Three people and two cats inside all made it out safely.

Officials said the fire started outside and then caught the walls of the house on fire. The flames then moved up to the ceiling.

Authorities said the house was a total loss.