Meeting Held On Property Tax Increases, Affordable Housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local task force has been hoping future property tax increases do not push homeowners out of Nashville.
Members of "Nashville Organized for Action and Hope" met Sunday afternoon to talk about affordable housing.
This year, property values in Metro Nashville will be reassessed.
Some areas have increased in value, and therefore, property taxes in those areas could be going up.
Paulette Coleman, a group leader, said lower-income homeowners in those areas may be forced out by rising taxes.
“Because here in Nashville, we are losing more affordable housing than we are creating, and sometimes the rights of tenants are not taken into account when these change overs from affordable to market rate occur,” Coleman said.
In February, a meeting has been planned at First Baptist Church in East Nashville about property tax freezes and relief programs. That has been scheduled for February 19 at 3 p.m.
