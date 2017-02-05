Middle Tennessee Drug Ring Leader Sentenced To 17 Years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man who was the leader of a pill distribution ring in Middle Tennessee has been sent to prison.

A judge gave Benjamin Bradley, of Detroit, a sentence of 17 years.

The US Attorney said Bradley worked at a hospital in Detroit and regularly bought large quantities of so-called diverted prescription pills from a variety of sources.

He then sent them through the mail to people in Middle Tennessee or paid others to deliver them.

Those people also laundered the money by putting it into bank accounts in Middle Tennessee that Bradley controlled from Detroit.

The drug deals dated back to 2009.