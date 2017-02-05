Middle Tennessee Drug Ring Leader Sentenced To 17 Years

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
HI: 71°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man who was the leader of a pill distribution ring in Middle Tennessee has been sent to prison.
A judge gave Benjamin Bradley, of Detroit, a sentence of 17 years.
The US Attorney said Bradley worked at a hospital in Detroit and regularly bought large quantities of so-called diverted prescription pills from a variety of sources.
He then sent them through the mail to people in Middle Tennessee or paid others to deliver them.
Those people also laundered the money by putting it into bank accounts in Middle Tennessee that Bradley controlled from Detroit.
The drug deals dated back to 2009.
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.