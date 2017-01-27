Missing Man Sought In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Police in Columbia said they’re searching for a missing man.

Reports stated John Whichman was last seen leaving his home at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

He was wearing an orange stocking cap, dark green cargo pants, blue hoodie, and white New Balance tennis shoes.

Whichman was described as standing around 6' tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has dark hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, or the Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.