Mother Pleads For Return Of Son's Ashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Maury County mother has been pleading for the return of her son's ashes after she said they were stolen on New Year's Eve.
The ashes of Ryan Johnson were split among his family when he died from a motorcycle crash in Spring Hill more than two years ago.
Johnson's mother, Gerri, said the urn of ashes that belonged to her other son was stolen when he arrived to Nashville from Indiana through a Greyhound bus. He got off but quickly realized he left the bag with his boots and the urn.
"He went back and it was gone. I feel like somebody took that bag because they saw the boots," Gerri told NewsChannel 5. "Keep the boots. I don't care about the boots. I just want the ashes back."
It's been equally difficult for her other son who has felt guilty about forgetting the bag. Gerri said she forgives the person who may have taken it, but wants it returned to the bus station.
"I feel so devastated. I feel like my baby is lost out there. I feel like he's cold and wet, and I miss him and I want him to come home," Gerri said.
