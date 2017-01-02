Mt. Juliet's 1st DUI Arrest Of 2017 Confirmed

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department confirmed they’ve made their first DUI arrest of 2017.

The arrest stemmed from a wreck that happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mapco on South Mt. Juliet Road.

Authorities said an impaired driver crashed into a fuel pump.

#HappeningNow at @MAPCOMart on S #MtJuliet Rd- impaired driver strikes the fuel pump. This is the first DUI arrest of the year for MJPD. pic.twitter.com/oEt87EUnlL — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 1, 2017

The driver was arrested, but details of the arrest had not been released.