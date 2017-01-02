Mt. Juliet's 1st DUI Arrest Of 2017 Confirmed

7:47 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department confirmed they’ve made their first DUI arrest of 2017.

The arrest stemmed from a wreck that happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mapco on South Mt. Juliet Road.

Authorities said an impaired driver crashed into a fuel pump.

 

 

The driver was arrested, but details of the arrest had not been released.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top