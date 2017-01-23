Multiple Flights Diverted To Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials said multiple flights had to be diverted to Nashville International Airport due to severe weather conditions in Georgia.

The flights had been headed to Atlanta when ten of them were diverted to BNA.

Authorities said seven of the flights were with Delta Airlines. One of those flights was international, and turbulence caused a third of the passengers on board to become sick.

It was believed by airport officials the three other flights were with Southwest Airlines. Additional details had not been released.