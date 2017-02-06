Murfreesboro Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Mostly cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 48°
HI: 69°
LO: 57°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officials in Murfreesboro said they’re investigating a suspicious death.
In a report sent out Saturday night, authorities said the death happened in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Dill Lane.
The individual was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, standing around 5’7’’ to 5’8’’ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Authorities said an autopsy was set to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
A memorial service is being held in Nashville for Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw who lost his life in the line of duty.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee after a woman reportedly led authorities on…
Two men were taken to an area hospital overnight after a stabbing in Antioch.
A Kurdish family, initially denied entry into the U.S. due to President Donald Trump's travel ban, had a large crowd waiting to welcome them…
Officials in Murfreesboro said they're investigating a suspicious death.
Throughout his campaign, President Donald Trump promised to repeal "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" or "DACA."
The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 28 on Sunday at Super Bowl LI in Houston.
Three Middle Tennessee puppies participated in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, including Tucker, an Australian Shepard mix, who came to the…
Three Sport Clips locations in Nashville have planned to offer free hair cuts for Metro Police officers in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw.