Murfreesboro Police Investigate Suspicious Death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officials in Murfreesboro said they’re investigating a suspicious death.

In a report sent out Saturday night, authorities said the death happened in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Dill Lane.

The individual was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, standing around 5’7’’ to 5’8’’ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Authorities said an autopsy was set to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.