NES Worker Shot On The Job Seeks Help From Public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An NES worker shot while reading meters in east Nashville has been asking for anyone with information about her attacker to come forward.

"Surely there's someone out there who has some information or saw something," said Carrie LeBrec, an attorney representing NES worker Kelly Webb. "But the fact that this person is still out there only compounds the trauma she's already been through."

In September, a man approached Webb while she walked near the intersection of 8th Street and Richardson between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. He demanded money.

"She didn't have any cash. She tried to explain that to him," LeBrec said. "He wouldn't take no for an answer, so he took her arm, put her against the truck, and shot her four times."

More than three months later, Webb was still recovering from the shooting, and police had made no arrests.

"She's only able to walk from a vehicle into a building, across a parking lot," LeBrec said. "So she has a long way to go."

Detectives need new leads to solve Webb's case. LeBrec has been hopeful someone will come forward with new information soon.

"We just want to make sure the public doesn't forget that this happened," she said. "It's not too late to come forward with information."

East precinct detectives have been assigned to the case. Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).