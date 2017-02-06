No Injuries Reported In Caldwell Avenue Fire

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fire crews responded to a morning house fire just off 12th Avenue South.
The fire happened in the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Crews said everyone inside the home made it out. Reports stated an elderly woman in the home was about to wake everyone up so they could get out safely.
Officials said the home sustained damage from water and heavy smoke.
It was unknown was started the fire. No injuries were reported. The investigation remained ongoing.
