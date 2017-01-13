No Injuries Reported In School Bus Crash

4:11 PM, Jan 13, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities confirmed children were not on board a school bus that crashed near Bellevue.

The wreck happened around 3:35 p.m. Friday at Highway 70 South and Sawyer Brown Road.

Officials said no children were on the bus, and no injuries were reported.

Details on the cause of the crash had not been released. The investigation remained ongoing.

