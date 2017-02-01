Overturned Tractor Trailer Slows Traffic On I-40

BAXTER, Tenn. - An overturned tractor trailer caused a backup on Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 279, just past Baxter Road, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials had not released details regarding the cause of the crash or if any injuries were involved.

Reports stated the right lane was blocked to westbound traffic. Eastbound drivers were not affected.

Just after 9 a.m. crews said they expected roadway cleanup to last three more hours.