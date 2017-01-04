I-40 Cleared After Trash Truck Overturns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving an overturned trash truck slowed east and westbound traffic on Interstate 40.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 206, just one mile before Jefferson Street, around 1:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials confirmed a trash truck overturned, and they added no serious injuries were involved. The cause of the crash had not been released.

Authorities said eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours.

The left lane was blocked to westbound drivers until shortly before 3 p.m.

Crews said the roadway was cleared just before 6 p.m.