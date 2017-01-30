Pedestrian Critically Injured On Wallace Road

8:58 PM, Jan 29, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit on Wallace Road.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Wallace Road near Faulkner Drive on Sunday.

Officials said one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the driver involved was cooperating with officials. Details on the cause of the crash had not been released.

Those at the scene said that area did not have crosswalks.

Further details were not available as the investigation remained ongoing.

