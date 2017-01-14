Pedestrian Hit, Injured On Commerce Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was injured when he was hit by a car on Commerce Street.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday at Commerce Street and 4th Avenue.

Reports stated the pedestrian was crossing over Commerce Street when he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Thomas Midtown hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said he was in a crosswalk, but it was possible the “don’t walk” signal may have been on at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance, but wasn’t facing any additional charges at this time.