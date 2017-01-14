Pedestrian Hit, Injured On Commerce Street

Mostly cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was injured when he was hit by a car on Commerce Street.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday at Commerce Street and 4th Avenue.
Reports stated the pedestrian was crossing over Commerce Street when he was hit by a car.
The pedestrian was taken to St. Thomas Midtown hospital for minor injuries.
Authorities said he was in a crosswalk, but it was possible the “don’t walk” signal may have been on at the time of the crash.
Police said the driver was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance, but wasn’t facing any additional charges at this time.
Two people, both believed to be teenagers, have been killed in an apparent shooting in Antioch, and two 16-year-old's have been detained.
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has planned to end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.
At least one person has been killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County.
A Crossville man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman who was in his home.
A burglar was caught on camera getting into several vehicles at a used car lot in Madison to allegedly steal their stereo systems.
Four vehicles were stolen overnight from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon.
A victim was allegedly shot in the legs and robbed before having his vehicle stolen.
Several schools across Nashville teamed up to give back to the community for the annual MLK Joint Day of Service.
No one was inside a vehicle that burned on Nolensville Pike.