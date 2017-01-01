Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Old Hickory Boulevard

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Officials said the incident happened before 7 p.m. Saturday near Highway 70 South in Bellevue.
Authorities said 66-year-old Jose Escobar was crossing the roadway at least 500 feet from the nearest crosswalk.
Reports stated Escobar lived on Old Hickory Boulevard, and it was believed he had just left Kroger and was returning to his apartment when he was hit and killed.
Police said Escobar was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was driven by 62-year-old William Darden.
Darden told authorities he did not see Escobar until he was in his lane. Officials said it was raining at the time of the crash.
According to reports, there was no evidence Darden was impaired. No charges have been anticipated in the incident.
The investigation remained ongoing.
