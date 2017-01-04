3 Identified In Robbery Of Pizza Delivery Driver

Clear
Deterious Christopher Downes (left), age 20, has been arrested. Police said Tevin Renoco Holbert (right), age 19, remained at-large.
Brandon Thomas Bryant, age 19, was arrested.
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Hendersonville have identified three people who robbed a pizza delivery driver.
The incident happened around 7:51 p.m. Tuesday on Harlan Drive.
Officials said the victim was lured to a vacant house. That’s when he was confronted by three people and robbed at gunpoint.
The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Thomas Bryant, 20-year-old Deterious Christopher Downes, and 19-year-old Tevin Renoco Holbert.
Authorities confirmed Bryant had been arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail. His bond and court date were unknown.
Wednesday evening, officials said Downes had also been arrested. Details on his arrest were unknown.
Holbert remained at-large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
