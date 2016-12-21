Police Identify Bordeaux Homicide Victim

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police Department officials identified the 16-year-old found shot to death in Bordeaux as Ricky Lamont Hambrick of Meadowside Lane.
His body was discovered Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. near a driveway on East Lane, located not far from Buena Vista Pike.
A resident found the body near his home's driveway and called police. At least one neighbor reported hearing gunshots Monday night around 8 p.m.
One person recalled looking out and seeing a person run from the scene.
Police blocked off a large portion of the area with crime scene tape while they investigated.
#BREAKING Police are on the scene of a homicide in Bordeaux. A young man was found dead in a driveway early this morning. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/rxUI4fdUA4— Kimberly Davis (@NC5_KDavis) December 20, 2016
Detectives are working to learn more about Hambrick, including why he was at the Mattie Street/East Lane intersection Monday night.
Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.
