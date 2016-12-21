Police Identify Bordeaux Homicide Victim

12:50 PM, Dec 20, 2016
7:28 PM, Dec 20, 2016

Metro Nashville Police Department officials identified the 16-year-old found shot to death in Bordeaux as Ricky Lamont Hambrick of Meadowside Lane.

WTVF
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police Department officials identified the 16-year-old found shot to death in Bordeaux as Ricky Lamont Hambrick of Meadowside Lane.

His body was discovered Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. near a driveway on East Lane, located not far from Buena Vista Pike.

A resident found the body near his home's driveway and called police. At least one neighbor reported hearing gunshots Monday night around 8 p.m.  

One person recalled looking out and seeing a person run from the scene.

Police blocked off a large portion of the area with crime scene tape while they investigated.

Detectives are working to learn more about Hambrick, including why he was at the Mattie Street/East Lane intersection Monday night. 

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top