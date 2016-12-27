Police: Man Drove 12 Miles Down I-24 In Wrong Direction

LA VERGNE, Tenn. - A wrong-way driver has been arrested after allegedly traveling 12 miles on Interstate 24 before eventually crashing.

The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after the 22-year-old man got on I-24 West at mile marker 52B.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said he side-swiped a car near the I-40 interchange and continued some 12 miles down the interstate.

He reportedly crashed near the Waldron Road exit in La Vergne, causing the car to burst into flames.

Deputies said the man stumbled out of his car and was taken into custody for DUI.

His name was not immediately known.

The interstate was briefly closed while authorities cleared the scene. The road has since reopened.

