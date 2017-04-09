10-Year-Old Runaway Found Safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A runaway 10-year-old in Nashville has been found safe.

The young boy was reported as a runaway around 7 p.m. Saturday. He had last been seen at a home in the 200 block of East Palestine Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to reports, he left a letter that said he wanted to go somewhere to be alone.

Search efforts included tracking dogs, helicopters, officers on foot, and vehicles.

On Sunday, officials confirmed he had been found safe hiding at a friend's house.