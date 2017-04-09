President Trump Taps Tennessee Lawmaker As Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has been planning to nominate a Tennessee legislator to be Army secretary.

The White House said President Trump has chosen Tennessee State Senator Mark Green for the post. The West Point graduate has been a physician and the CEO of an emergency department staffing company.

As an Army doctor, Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. He has also served as an airborne rifle company commander and as a top Army recruiter.

President Trump's first choice, businessman Vincent Viola, withdrew his name for the position in early February.

Viola cited his inability to successfully navigate the confirmation process and Defense Department rules concerning family businesses. He was the founder of the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial.