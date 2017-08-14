Protest Held Outside Roger Waters Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The latest big name artist to perform at Bridgestone Arena had members of a local religious organization speaking out.

The group "Proclaiming Justice to the Nations" held a protest before the Roger Waters concert Sunday evening.

Waters was one of the driving forces behind Pink Floyd, but group members said he’s anti-Semitic and not welcome in Nashville.

They claimed he has been known for his anti-Israel views.

Members of the group said Waters has been spreading a dangerous message in his concerts.

"So while Roger Waters spews his venomous hatred everywhere, he goes to all the crowds at all of his concerts and accuses Israel of being an apartheid state,” said Laurie Cardoza-Moore. “We're witnessing a 45 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents around the country."

There have been similar protests outside Waters' concerts in other cities across the country, as well.