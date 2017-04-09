'Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil' Takes Over Riverfront

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The smell of crawfish filled part of downtown this weekend at Cumberland Park's riverfront.

Nashville's Junior Chamber hosted its annual "Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil."

More than 2,000 people got a chance to enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish and some Louisiana-style sides.

Organizers said more than 4,000 pounds of crawfish were made available to eat.

Five local bands also provided the live music.

This has been one of the chamber's biggest fundraisers of the year.

"The proceeds are going to the Greenways for Nashville organization which helps build biking and running trails throughout the city to interconnect all the different neighborhoods," co-chair Derek Granger said.

The Nashville Junior Chamber was founded in 1921 for the purpose of offering civic and social opportunities for young professionals in the Nashville area.